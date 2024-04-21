Navy carries out mega drill on eastern coast

The Navy on Saturday said it carried out an extensive exercise along the eastern coast as part of efforts to check its preparedness to meet any maritime security challenges

The exercise, ‘Poorvi Leher’, witnessed participation of ships, submarines, aircraft and special naval forces. tns

Steel-cutting ceremony of cadet training ship held

New Delhi: The steel-cutting ceremony of a cadet training ship was held at a shipyard in Tamil Nadu’s Kattupalli on Saturday, officials said. The ceremony was presided over by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, according to a statement shared by a Navy spokesperson. tns