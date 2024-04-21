Navy carries out mega drill on eastern coast

The Navy on Saturday said it carried out an extensive exercise along the eastern coast as part of efforts to check its preparedness to meet any maritime security challenges
The exercise, ‘Poorvi Leher’, witnessed participation of ships, submarines, aircraft and special naval forces. tns
Steel-cutting ceremony of cadet training ship held
New Delhi: The steel-cutting ceremony of a cadet training ship was held at a shipyard in Tamil Nadu’s Kattupalli on Saturday, officials said. The ceremony was presided over by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, according to a statement shared by a Navy spokesperson. tns
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused