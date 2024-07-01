 Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi on four-day Bangladesh visit, maritime ties on agenda : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi on four-day Bangladesh visit, maritime ties on agenda

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi on four-day Bangladesh visit, maritime ties on agenda

Dhaka inks contract with Kolkata firm to procure ocean-going tug

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi on four-day Bangladesh visit, maritime ties on agenda

INS Ranvir of the Eastern Fleet arrives at Chattogram in Bangladesh as part of an operational deployment.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 30

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi today reached Bangladesh on a four-day official visit. Coinciding with his visit, the Bangladesh navy, signed a contract for “Made in India” 800 tonne ocean-going tug with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.

This is the second contract this month for the GRSE that recently inked a $16.6 million (Rs 132 crore approx) deal with the Bangladesh Inland Waterways Transport Authority (BIWTA), to build a dredger.

The Navy Chief’s visit comes in the wake of the Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s bilateral visit to India last week (June 21-22). The two sides had then signed agreements on strengthening ties in the maritime sphere and blue economy. Bangladesh decided to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), a fora promoted by India for countries to work together for collaborative solutions to the common challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Ministry of Defence today said: “Admiral Tripathi’s visit is aimed at consolidating bilateral defence relations between India and Bangladesh and to explore new avenues for naval cooperation.”

The Navy Chief will hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart Admiral M Nazmul Hassan. He will also review the passing-out parade scheduled to be held at Bangladesh Naval Academy (BNA), Chittagong (now called Chattogram). Admiral Tripathi will also meet Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman and Bangladesh Air Force Chief Air Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan. Meanwhile, Indian Warship INS Ranvir will be at Chattogram for a week. It will participate in a maritime partnership exercise with the Bangladesh navy.

These developments come in the backdrop of the US attempting to have a base in the Bay of Bengal to edge out China and it’s looking at an island that is part of Bangladesh. China, on the other hand, is ramping up military facilities in Bangladesh and Myanmar. In Bangladesh, the newest addition is the upcoming submarine maintenance base and in Myanmar, an airstrip on the Coco islands, north of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has been extended with Beijing’s assistance.

Sweden-based think tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, in its March 10 report, said Bangladesh and Myanmar were among top buyers of Chinese military equipment.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Jay Shah announces Rs 125 crore prize money for Team India

2
India

3 new criminal laws to come into effect from Monday

3
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja also retires from T20 Internationals

4
Punjab

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

5
India

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for endorsing Araku coffee

6
Sports

After winning T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma tastes soil of Kensington Oval pitch

7
India

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Army chief

8
Sports

PM Modi dials Team India after T20 World Cup win; thanks Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket

9
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Team India revels in World Cup glory

10
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws

IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws

Three new criminal laws come into effect today

Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief’s priorities

Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s priorities

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge

SAD rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents

Shiromani Akali Dal rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents

To meet Takht Jathedar today | Rue pardon to dera chief

~70L goes down the drain as 3rd ‘repaired’ Muktsar pond gives way

Rs 70L goes down the drain as 3rd ‘repaired’ Muktsar pond gives way

Day after T20 triumph, ~125 cr for Rohit’s men

Day after T20 triumph, Rs 125 cr for Rohit Sharma’s men


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police arrest 6 drug peddlers with 1 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh

Amritsar Police arrest 6 drug peddlers with 1 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh

Two peddlers held for Ajnala cop’s death due to ‘drug overdose’

Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s erstwhile summer palace in Amritsar longs for visitors

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

Amritsar MC’s waste mgmt plan hits roadblock as garbage collection remains inconsistent

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market

Driest June in 12 years, hottest in over 14 years

2,267 notices, 365 challans for water wastage

Chandigarh cops all set for new criminal laws

Chandigarh Administration may ban e-rickshaws on Madhya, Dakshin Marg

Heavy rain alert: City mobilises pumps, super-sucker machines

Heavy rain alert: City mobilises pumps, super-sucker machines

Okhla underpass closed for traffic due to waterlogging

Minister inspects rain-damaged pump house at Chandrawal plant

Wrong lane driving violations in national capital up 252%

Metro expansion: Over 50% work on 3 corridors finished

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Stakes high for AAP, Congress in Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Four killed as car, truck collide head-on

2 hurt in clash over old enmity

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

MP slams govt for poor law & order

MC fails to set up vending zones, vendors bear brunt

MC collects Rs 13 cr property tax in 1st quarter, 9% of Rs 140-crore target

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

District unit of SAD expresses solidarity with Badal leadership

DBU student Ankit wins silver in wrestling at Asian championship

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer