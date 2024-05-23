Navy Chief: Threats rising, must be combat-ready

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

Three weeks after taking over as Navy Chief, Admiral DK Tripathi on Tuesday said the force should be combat-ready as maritime threats were rising.

He was addressing officers at the newly opened Naval Headquarters in Delhi Cantt. The Admiral mentioned the security environment and consequent actions required by the Navy. Sources said this was relating to the ongoing threat to mercantile shipping through the Red Sea-Suez Canal route.

He reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Navy to self-reliance and finding solutions on its own. He asked for innovation and need to embrace niche technologies to address the existing and emerging challenges in the maritime domain.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment