Navy Chief: Threats rising, must be combat-ready

New Delhi, May 22
Three weeks after taking over as Navy Chief, Admiral DK Tripathi on Tuesday said the force should be combat-ready as maritime threats were rising.
He was addressing officers at the newly opened Naval Headquarters in Delhi Cantt. The Admiral mentioned the security environment and consequent actions required by the Navy. Sources said this was relating to the ongoing threat to mercantile shipping through the Red Sea-Suez Canal route.
He reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Navy to self-reliance and finding solutions on its own. He asked for innovation and need to embrace niche technologies to address the existing and emerging challenges in the maritime domain.
