Navy, Coast Guard flotilla in Malaysia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 2

As part of the long-range deployment in South-East Asia, a flotilla of ships of the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard is now in Malaysia. The ships — INS Tir, INS Sujata, and ICGS Sarathi — are on a visit to Port Klang in Malaysia (September 30 to October 3).

During the visit, the activities being undertaken by the crew of include various professional and community interactions, training exchanges, cross deck visits and sports fixtures with personnel of Royal Malaysian Navy, as well as ships open for the visit of schoolchildren.

The deployment is aimed at exposing the trainees of the Navy to the sociopolitical, military and maritime linkages of India with the friendly countries in the Indian Ocean Region and strengthening of bilateral engagements between the two Navies. Last week, the flotilla was in Thailand.

#Indian Navy