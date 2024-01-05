 Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Pirates had boarded the ship in the Arabian Sea, some 850 km east of Africa’s Somalian Coast

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Photo source: X/Indian Navy



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, January 5

Indian Navy commandos on Friday evening boarded the merchant vessel MV Lila Norfolk and rescued all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians, who had been hiding a safe room on the vessel since yesterday when pirates boarded it.

Pirates boarded the ship in the Arabian Sea, some 850 km east of Africa’s Somalian coast. An operation had been on mid-sea, since the early hours of Friday.

“The Indian Navy Marine Commandos present on board the warship (INS Chennai) boarded the MV Lila Norfolk and have ‘sanitised’ the vessel and confirmed absence of the hijackers,” Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said on Friday evening.

The attempt of hijacking by the pirates was probably abandoned with the forceful warning by the Indian Navy maritime patrol aircraft and interception by the Indian Naval warship, INS Chennai, Commander Madhwal added.

The INS Chennai is still in vicinity of the MV Lila Norfolk and rendering support to restore its power generation and propulsion for voyage to next port of call.

The merchant vessel, a 1,70,000-tonne bulk carrier, is registered in Liberia.  It was sailing from Port Du Aco in Brazil, and was bound for Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain when it was hijacked by the pirates.

The UK Maritime Trade Organisation (UKMTO) said the crew had locked themselves in the strong room on board the ship since yesterday when the pirates boarded the vessel mid-sea.

The Navy warship INS Chennai, that was on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden was directed to change course and assist the merchant vessel. The warship, carrying its suite of weapons and an on board helicopter, intercepted the MV Lila Norfolk around 3: 15 pm today.

The Indian Navy responded to the hijacking incident in the Arabian sea in the early hours on Friday. The vessel’s crew on Thursday sent a message to the UKMTO indicating that five to six armed personnel had boarded the vessel.

An Indian Navy Maritime Patrol Aircraft — the Predator MQ9B — was given the coordinates of the besieged vessel and it maintained surveillance.  

The Navy aircraft overflew the vessel early Friday morning. “It established contact with the vessel, ascertaining the safety of the crew,” Commander Madhwal said.

Indian Navy’s task groups deployed in the Arabian Sea have been physically investigating fishing vessels, and marine commandos, in the past week, boarded vessels that looks suspicious.

In the last week of December, the Indian Navy created task groups with five warships, surveillance planes and UAVs.

Indian Naval ships and aircraft remain mission deployed for maintaining enhanced surveillance and undertaking maritime security operations.

Navy spokesperson had said on January 3 that “in the last one week, task groups deployed in the area have investigated large number of fishing vessel and boarded vessels”.

Indian Naval Maritime Patrol Aircraft, the Boeing P8I, and Predator UAVs are undertaking persistence surveillance over the area.

 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Navy


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel off Somalia coast

2
Punjab

‘Drug-addict’ autorickshaw driver arrested for murder of Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh in Jalandhar

3
Jalandhar

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

4
Punjab

Government teacher in Punjab booked for sexual abuse of 3 minor girl students

5
Punjab

SC recommends advocate Rohit Kapoor’s name for appointment as Punjab and Haryana High Court judge

6
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

7
Haryana

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

8
Diaspora

Hindu temple defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in California in US

9
India

'Plot to kill' Gurpatwant Pannun: Supreme Court junks plea on Indian held in Czech Republic

10
India

Congress in poll gear, to lay special focus on 255 winnable Lok Sabha seats

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Pirates had boarded the ship in the Arabian Sea, some 850 km...

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

The fresh attack comes after the tableau design submitted by...

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

The police recovered the BMW car from Patiala in Punjab but ...

ED officers attacked during raid in Bengal; opposition demands President’s Rule

ED officers attacked during raid in Bengal; opposition demands President’s Rule

BJP characterises the incident at Sandeshkhali in North 24 P...

Dhoni files criminal case against ex-business partners for alleged fraud of Rs 16 crore

MS Dhoni files criminal case against ex-business partners for alleged fraud of Rs 16 crore

Vidhi Associates, a law firm in Patna have filed a criminal ...


Cities

View All

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

Residents to get potable canal water by July: Amritsar DC

Amritsar: Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Party leaders skip Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna’s birth anniversary function in Amritsar

Amritsar: 2 kg drugs, weapons smuggled from Pakistan seized, one arrested

Fog at Chandigarh airport reduces visibility; evening flights to Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata cancelled

10 flights cancelled as fog at Chandigarh airport reduces visibility

Chandigarh gets Rs 591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh: Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP

AAP seeks early mayoral elections in Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

AAP nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, re-nominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

AAP nominates Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, re-nominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

‘This friendship, affection and trust will never be broken’, Arvind Kejriwal greets Manish Sisodia on birthday

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

Hizbul terrorist arrest probe: Larger conspiracy to target more J-K policemen, say sources

Delhi court allows jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh to sign documents for his Rajya Sabha re-nomination

DSP’s murder case solved

Jalandhar: DSP Dalbir Singh Deol’s murder case solved

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

Kamaljit Hayre no longer in fray for post of NRI Sabha chief

Goraya: Four nabbed with 63-kg opium

Hoshiarpur DC: Educate children on dangers of Chinese string

Video showing Ludhiana jail inmates celebrating undertrial prisoner's birthday with 'pakora' party goes viral

Video showing Ludhiana jail inmates celebrating undertrial prisoner's birthday with 'pakora' party goes viral

45-year-old Giaspura man stabbed to death by friend, three others

Ludhiana: Max temperature drops to 9.6°C, lowest in 53 years

Birthday bash in Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana doctor fined Rs 50 lakh for violating undertaking

PRTC MD at old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

PRTC MD at Patiala's old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

Patiala DC holds meeting, asks staff to expedite rejuvenation of rivulets

Gurugram model murder case: 3 sent to 5-day police remand, car recovered from Patiala

Patiala shopkeeper injured in acid attack

Health officials stage protest at Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital