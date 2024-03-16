Indian Navy ex-Chief Admiral Ramdas dies at 90

New Delhi, March 15
Former Navy Chief Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas, a decorated officer of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, died today due to age-related ailments at Secunderabad. He was 90.
Known for his heroic role during the war, he later emerged as a leading peace activist, advocating for nuclear disarmament after his retirement. He was awarded Vir Chakra, country’s third highest wartime gallantry, for carrying out a naval blockade in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).
The Navy announced the news on X. The Admiral is survived by his wife Lalita Ramdas and their daughters.
During the 1971 war, Admiral Ramdas was commanding INS Beas. The operation stopped Pakistan from rescuing 93,000 soldiers and captured ships smuggling illegal goods.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well