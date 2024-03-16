Indian Navy ex-Chief Admiral Ramdas dies at 90

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

Former Navy Chief Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas, a decorated officer of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, died today due to age-related ailments at Secunderabad. He was 90.

Known for his heroic role during the war, he later emerged as a leading peace activist, advocating for nuclear disarmament after his retirement. He was awarded Vir Chakra, country’s third highest wartime gallantry, for carrying out a naval blockade in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

The Navy announced the news on X. The Admiral is survived by his wife Lalita Ramdas and their daughters.

During the 1971 war, Admiral Ramdas was commanding INS Beas. The operation stopped Pakistan from rescuing 93,000 soldiers and captured ships smuggling illegal goods.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan