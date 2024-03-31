Navy frees Iranian vessel with 23 all-Pak crew in Arabian Sea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

The Indian Navy has freed an Iranian fishing vessel that was hijacked by pirates in the Arabian Sea and rescued its 23-member crew, all Pakistani nationals.

Nine pirates who had hijacked the vessel, Al-Kambar, had been captured and were being brought to India to face legal action under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act of 2022, the Indian Navy said.

The Navy said its warship INS Sumedha intercepted Al-Kambar during the early hours of March 29, an operation joined in subsequently by INS Trishul. The Navy has deputed around 10 warships to check piracy.

“The pirates who had hijacked the vessel were forced to surrender following an intense operation lasting 12 hours. The Pakistani crew was safely rescued,” it said.

The fishing vessel was approximately 90 nautical miles southwest of Socotra when the pirates reportedly boarded it. Following the operation, specialist teams from the Navy undertook a thorough sanitisation and seaworthiness check of the fishing vessel in order to escort it to a safe area for resuming normal fishing activities, said a Navy spokesperson.

Earlier on March 16, the Navy had freed 17 crew members of a hijacked merchant vessel and made 35 pirates surrender. The operation started when the hijacked merchant vessel that was being used by pirates as a base opened fire on an Indian Navy helicopter in the Arabian Sea.

‘India Zindabad’ slogans by Pak nationals

The 23 Pakistani nationals rescued by the Indian Navy from Somali pirates thanked India and raised slogans of ‘India Zindabad’.

The Pakistani crew were seen raising the slogans after being freed from the pirates. They were given a thorough medical checkup prior to clearing the boat to continue with its fishing activities.

INS Sumedha had intercepted fishing vessel ‘Al Kambar’ during early hours of Friday and was subsequently joined by guided missile frigate INS Trishul.

