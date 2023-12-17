Navy intercepts hijacked vessel in Arabian Sea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

The Indian Navy, while responding to a ‘Mayday’ crisis call, has intercepted a hijacked Malta-flagged commercial shipping vessel (in pic), which has 18 crew onboard. The Navy had been tracking the hijacked ship in the Arabian Sea.

MV Ruen had sent a Mayday message on the UK maritime operations portal on December 14, indicating boarding by approximately six unknown personnel. “The Indian Navy’s warship, deployed in the Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy patrol, intercepted MV Ruen on Saturday,” the Defence Ministry said. The overall situation is being closely monitored.

#Indian Navy