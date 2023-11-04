Navy sailor dies in Chetak helicopter accident at naval base in Kochi

Kochi/New Delhi, November 4
A sailor of the Indian Navy died on Saturday in an accident involving a helicopter at a naval base in Kochi.
Yogendra Singh, who was a leading airman, died when the helicopter met with the accident while taxiing at the INS Garuda of the Southern Naval Command, officials said.
Yadav Singh from Madhya Pradesh.
“A Chetak helicopter met with a ground accident today during maintenance taxi checks at INS Garuda, Kochi, resulting in the unfortunate loss of life of one ground crew,” the Navy said in a brief statement.
It said a ‘Board of Inquiry’ has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident.
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and all personnel of Indian Navy mourned the loss of life and pay tribute to Yogendra Singh, the Navy said.
