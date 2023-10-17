Navy signs deal to re-engine 3 warships

New Delhi: Navy is changing engines of three warships. The Defence Ministry on Monday signed a contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited for re-powering of INS Beas — one of the three warships of Brahmaputra class. The contract for the INS Beas will cost Rs 313.42 crore. The other two warships shall also get new engines but after the first one is done.
