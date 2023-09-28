Navy to unveil updated indigenisation roadmap

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

The Navy will unveil an updated “indigenisation roadmap” next week, outlining its initiatives to ensure self-reliance in various critical technologies and platforms. The roadmap will be released at the second edition of the annual ‘Swavlamban’ seminar to be held on October 4 and 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the event.

At a media briefing, Navy Vice-Chief Vice-Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh said the Navy had resolved to develop 75 technologies at the ‘Swavlamban’ seminar last year and the aim had been achieved. “The promises made last year have been fully met,” he said. Vice-Admiral Singh said a number of policy decisions and new announcements would be brought out at the event.