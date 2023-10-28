 Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Antony Blinken shakes hands with China’s Wang Yi. REUTERS



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, October 27

Chinese vessel Shi Yan-6 that entered Sri Lanka’s Colombo port on October 25 after a 36-day “survey” in parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean, was tracked real time by the Indian Navy with the ship’s captain subtly being made aware that the vessel was under watch.

China drops daily visa quota limit for Indians

During the 36-day period starting September 19 — when the Chinese ship entered the Bay of Bengal from the Strait of Malacca till its docking at Colombo — Navy’s warships and surveillance planes and drones tracked it. “The Chinese ship did not enter the Indian exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and remained in international waters,” a source in the defence establishment said. The EEZ is 200 nautical miles (370 km) from the coast of a country.

Biden meets Yi

US President Joe Biden met Chinese FM Wang Yi on Friday. The White House said Biden emphasised that the US and China “need to maintain open lines of communication”.

The ship came closest to India when it was around 250 nautical miles east of Chennai.

“A series of steps were taken to ensure that the Chinese vessel remains outside the EEZ,” sources said. In international waters, it did cross the part where undersea inter-continental Internet cables are laid.

The Chinese ship also spent some eight days over an under-sea ridge (Ninety East Ridge) that lies west of the Strait of Mallaca and south of the Andaman Nicobar Islands. In the past, there have been international surveys of the Ninety East Ridge for its hydrocarbon potential and sediments of rare earths (used in making semi-conductors).

“Shi Yan-6 was given permission to enter the (Colombo) port for replenishment,” a Sri Lankan foreign ministry spokesperson was earlier quoted by news agency PTI.

The Chinese research vessel is collaborating with Sri Lanka’s National Aquatic Resource Research and Development Agency.

India sees Shi Yan-6 as the vessel conducting seabed experiments over future submarine operations of the Chinese navy. The vessel is equipped to conduct a variety of oceanographic, marine geology and marine ecology experiments. India believes that these survey ships work under the guise of ‘scientific examinations’, but the data is used for war-waging purposes.

The data is of immense significance for Chinese submarines manoeuvring through the shallow waters of the Malacca Strait and traversing the eastern Indian Ocean.

Last month, the US expressed concern to Sri Lanka about the scheduled visit of the Chinese research ship to the island nation. US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland, who met Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, had raised concerns about Shi Yan-6.

A statement from the Chinese state broadcaster, China Global Television Network, said Shi Yan-6 was intended to enhance scientific research cooperation and exchanges with countries along the Maritime Silk Road.

The research initiative has been organised by the South China Sea Institute of Oceanology, a division of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The vessel is slated to undertake 28 scientific research projects, involving 13 research teams on board, covering a distance exceeding 12,000 nautical miles.

#China #Indian Navy #Sri Lanka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

5
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

6
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

10
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi


Cities

View All

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters