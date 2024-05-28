 Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999

Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999

Was addressing a meeting of the PML-N general council that elected him president of the ruling party 6 years after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court

Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999

Nawaz Sharif. File photo



PTI

Lahore, May 28

Former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday admitted that Islamabad had "violated" an agreement with India signed by him and ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999, in an apparent reference to the Kargil misadventure by Gen Pervez Musharraf.

"On May 28, 1998, Pakistan carried out five nuclear tests. After that Vajpayee Saheb came here and made an agreement with us. But we violated that agreement...it was our fault," Sharif told a meeting of the PML-N general council that elected him president of the ruling party six years after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court.

Sharif and Vajpayee signed the Lahore Declaration on February 21, 1999, after a historic summit here. The agreement that talked about a vision of peace and stability between the two countries signalled a major breakthrough, but a few months later Pakistani intrusion in the Kargil district in Jammu and Kashmir led to the Kargil War.

"President Bill Clinton had offered Pakistan USD 5 billion to stop it from carrying out nuclear tests but I refused. Had someone like (former prime minister) Imran Khan been on my seat he would have accepted Clinton's offer," Sharif said on a day when Pakistan marked the 26th anniversary of its first nuclear tests.

Sharif, 74, talked about how he was removed from the office of the prime minister in 2017 on a false case by then chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar. He said all cases against him were false while the cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder leader Imran Khan were true.

He also talked about the role of former ISI chief Gen Zahirul Islam in toppling his government in 2017 to bring Imran Khan into power. He asked Imran Khan to deny that he was not launched by the ISI.

"I ask Imran not to blame us (of being patronised by the army) and tell whether Gen Islam had talked about bringing the PTI into power," he said, adding that Khan would sit at the feet of the military establishment.

The three-time premier talked about receiving a message from Gen Islam to resign from the office of prime minister (in 2014). "When I refused, he threatened to make an example of me," he said.

Sharif also praised his younger brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for standing by his side through thick and thin. "Efforts were made to create differences between us but Shehbaz remained loyal to me. Even Shehbaz was asked to become PM in the past and leave me but he declined," he said.

Sharif said after assuming the office of the PML-N president he would renew efforts to strengthen the party.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kargil #Lahore #Nawaz Sharif #Pakistan #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court acquits Sirsa Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 4 others in Ranjit Singh murder case

3
Punjab

Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred

4
Punjab

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal

5
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

PM Modi should worry about his own party: Sukhbir Badal

6
Punjab

Jagir Kaur throws weight behind expelled Akali leader Adesh Partap Singh Kairon

7
Punjab

Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair

8
Punjab The Tribune Analysis

Congress cashes in on ‘anti-farmer BJP’ sentiment in Punjab

9
Punjab THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Will revive cross-border trade through Attari, focus on healthcare: Gurjeet Singh Aujla

10
Comment

Limitations of Modi’s Punjab outreach

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Lieutenant Governor orders Anti Corruption Branch probe into nursing homes’ registration after east Delhi hospital fire

L-G orders ACB probe into nursing homes’ registration after East Delhi hospital fire; AAP hits back

In a note to the chief secretary, VK Saxena says it was ‘hea...

Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999

Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999

Was addressing a meeting of the PML-N general council that e...

Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case, says ‘prima facie’ sufficient evidence against her

Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case, says ‘prima facie’ sufficient evidence against her

Refuses to summon Arvind Kejriwal in defamation case by BJP ...

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim acquitted in Ranjit murder case

Punjab and Haryana High Court acquits Sirsa Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 4 others in Ranjit Singh murder case

‘Investigating officers carried out tainted and sketchy prob...

‘Excise scam’: Arvind Kejriwal seeks urgent listing of plea in Supreme Court for extension of interim bail on medical grounds

Excise 'scam': No urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for 7-day extension of interim bail on medical grounds

A vacation bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice KV Vis...


Cities

View All

Miraculous escape for advocate, his wife after assailants open fire at them in Amritsar

Miraculous escape for advocate, his wife after assailants open fire at them in Amritsar

‘Will exclude agricultural equipment from GST ambit if voted to power’, says Congress chief Kharge in Amritsar

BJP’s ‘400 paar’ claim ‘bakwas’, won’t cross 200 seats: Congress chief Kharge

For Congress veteran, stock market volatility is guide to poll outcome

Amritsar has not seen any work under MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla: BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, ShashiTharoor reminds PM Modi

Zirakpur: Another fire breaks out in Baltana furniture market

Chandigarh: Former BJP mayors list achievements of party

BJP manifesto old wine in new bottle: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Poll expenses jump as campaigning picks up

Atishi says Haryana not releasing Delhi's share of water, warns of rationalising supply

Atishi says Haryana not releasing Delhi's share of water, warns of rationalising supply

Delhi court sends Bibhav Kumar to 3-day police custody

L-G orders ACB probe into nursing homes’ registration after East Delhi hospital fire; AAP hits back

Private school teacher in Gurugram arrested for sexually harassing student through Instagram

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Jalandhar: AAP supporters hope the party’s work will stand them in good stead

Jagir Kaur throws weight behind expelled Akali leader Adesh Partap Singh Kairon

Union leader put under house arrest ahead of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Spreading voter awareness through satires, jokes

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

Raja seeks votes on development agenda

Amit Shah’s ‘big position’ promise raises stakes for Bittu in poll battle

Sahnewal police arrest 3 gamblers

3 arrested with illegal liquor, poppy husk

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Punjab CM to hold roadshow in Nabha today

Free Sikh bodies from ‘RSS control’: Sukhbir Badal to PM Modi

Thieves strike at NRI’s house in Sirhind town