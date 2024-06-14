NBW against Karnataka ex-CM in POCSO case

New Delhi, June 13
The First Fast Track Court (POCSO court) on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) of arrest against former CM of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa in a case registered against him on March 14 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
He is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl who met him seeking his help at his residence along with her mother on February 2. A complaint against him was filed by the mother of the girl, alleging Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter.
With the arrest warrant issued, the CID, which is probing the case, will now move to arrest the former CM. The CID had issued summons to Yediyurappa on June 12 after a writ petition was filed by the victim in the High Court of Karnataka, questioning why the accused was yet to be arrested. Yediyurappa who is in Delhi said he would appear before the CID for questioning on June 17.
Following this, the CID moved an application seeking an arrest warrant against Yeddyurappa in the Fast Track Court 1 in Bengaluru.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Go full throttle to eliminate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, PM tells security agencies
Holds review meeting as Jammu region sees four militant atta...
PM leaves for G7; suspense over participation in Swiss peace talks
Modi’s first foreign trip in 3rd tenure