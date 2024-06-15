 NCC to train cadets to obtain drone licence; girls make up 40 per cent of strength : The Tribune India

  India
  • NCC to train cadets to obtain drone licence; girls make up 40 per cent of strength

NCC to train cadets to obtain drone licence; girls make up 40 per cent of strength

With a strength of 17 lakh cadets, NCC is world’s largest uniformed youth organisation

NCC to train cadets to obtain drone licence; girls make up 40 per cent of strength

NCC Director-General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, June 15

With drones now becoming an integral part of the country’s aviation sector skyline, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) is introducing a new training module for its cadets that will enable them to obtain a licence for operating drones.

“We are working out the details and modalities of conducting such courses,” NCC Director-General, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh said here today. “Possessing a licence to operate a drone above a certain weight is mandatory as per law and this would open up more commercial opportunities for our cadets” he added.

The training in this regard is expected to include flight operations of drones, communication links, technical aspects, employment of drones for specific tasks and the design and fabrication of flying models.

In fact, Parliament’s Standing Committee on Defence had, in a report tabled last year, suggested that the NCC introduce new fields of training include such as cyber and computer expertise, laser expertise and space science, to make the cadets versatile. “The IT skills should also include specific training on drone applications, which is the need of the hour,” the committee said.

The NCC is already exposing its cadets to flying activities on micro-light aircraft, of which there are two variants in the organisation’s inventory. Air Wing cadets are required to undergo a stipulated number of sorties as part of their training curriculum. In addition, fabricating and operating radio controlled aero-models, having limited range of up to about 300 meters, has been part of NCC activity for a long time.

The NCC is the world’s largest uniformed youth organisation, with a strength of 17 lakh cadets, which trains school and college-going students in basic military skills, discipline, leadership and adventure, besides involving them in social activities.

Lt Gen Gurbirpal said that sanction was recently accorded to increase the strength by another three lakh cadets. “Now about 40 per cent of the NCC cadet strength would comprise girls,” he added.

The number of educational institutions seeking to join the NCC is also increasing. At present over 20,000 institutes across the country have NCC, while close to 10,000 institutes are reported to be on the waiting list, up by about 500 over the past three years. Each year 8,000-10,000 cadets join the forces, out of which some are for the officer cadre.

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

