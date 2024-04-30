NCERT told to review books every year

PTI

New Delhi, April 29

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has asked the NCERT to conduct a review of its textbooks and update them on yearly basis, according to sources. So far, there has been no mandate on the frequency of updating NCERT textbooks. However, the National Council of Educational Research and Training has been occasionally revising and updating content since 2017.

A rationalisation exercise was also conducted in view of the closure of schools due to the pandemic but there were allegations from a section of agenda-driven editing.

“NCERT books should be reviewed every year before printing and if any changes have to be made or some new facts have to be added, they should be included in the books. For instance, topics like Artificial Intelligence are very evolving,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, days after the NCERT allegedly attributed a popular Manipuri game (Mukna-Kangjei) as that of Mizoram in one of its textbooks, BJP MLA RK Imo Singh termed it “a gross error” and demanded that the council corrects it immediately. An official termed it a typing error.

