NCP chief Pawar meets Kharge and Rahul; discusses road ahead for INDIA alliance

New Delhi, October 6
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as well as Rahul Gandhi and is learnt have discussed the plan forward for the opposition alliance INDIA, which last met in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.
The Opposition bloc has not met since Mumbai and is likely to do so soon, sources said.
The three leaders discussed the current political situation and the road ahead for the alliance, which is looking to take on the BJP in the upcoming assembly and general elections.
They also chalked out plans for the next meeting of the INDIA bloc, the sources said.
Friday’s discussions come after a joint public meeting of the INDIA bloc in Bhopal in October was cancelled. That could not be held following opposition by Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath over statements by DMK leaders, including Udhayanidhi Stalin, against ‘Sanatan Dharma’, sources said.
Some Opposition leaders are suggesting that the next meeting of the INDIA opposition leaders be held in West Bengal.
