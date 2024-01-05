NCP MLA’s remark on Lord Rama kicks up row

Shirdi (Maharashtra), January 4
Jitendra Awhad, an MLA of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and former Maharashtra minister, has kicked up a row by stating that Lord Rama was a “non-vegetarian” who hunted animals.
As the claim led to a BJP MLA as well as the rival faction of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar to demand registration of a criminal case against him, Awhad said he had not said anything without studying the matter, yet he was expressing regret if he had hurt anybody’s sentiments. Speaking at a party conclave at Shirdi in western Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district on Wednesday, Awhad said Lord Rama belonged to “bahujans”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress in poll gear, to lay special focus on 255 winnable LS seats
Top leaders for INDIA seat-sharing deal, war rooms in states...
Amid threats in Red Sea, India keeps patrolling options open
not part of US-led operation so far