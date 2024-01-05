NCP MLA’s remark on Lord Rama kicks up row

PTI

Shirdi (Maharashtra), January 4

Jitendra Awhad, an MLA of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and former Maharashtra minister, has kicked up a row by stating that Lord Rama was a “non-vegetarian” who hunted animals.

As the claim led to a BJP MLA as well as the rival faction of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar to demand registration of a criminal case against him, Awhad said he had not said anything without studying the matter, yet he was expressing regret if he had hurt anybody’s sentiments. Speaking at a party conclave at Shirdi in western Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district on Wednesday, Awhad said Lord Rama belonged to “bahujans”.

