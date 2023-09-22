NCP split: Ajit Pawar faction submits disqualification petition to Speaker against 10 MLAs of Sharad Pawar camp

Mumbai, September 22
The Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party has submitted a petition to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar seeking disqualification of 10 MLAs affiliated to party founder Sharad Pawar.
The petition was filed on Thursday by Anil Bhaidas Patil, who is the chief whip of the Ajit Pawar faction.
The 10 MLAs named in the petition are Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Rajesh Tope, Rohit Pawar, Anil Deshmukh, Prajakt Tanpure, Balasaheb Patil, Sunil Bhusara, Sandeep Kshirsagar and Suman Patil, said Anil Bhaidas Patil.
Incidentally, the Sharad Pawar faction has already filed disqualification petition against 40 MLAs who allied with Ajit Pawar.
The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, with legislators like Nawab Malik and Suman Patil maintaining a neutral stance.
On July 2, the NCP suffered a split after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif and Dilip Walse Patil, joined the Eknath Shinde government.
Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister while the other eight were made ministers.
The Sharad Pawar group has also submitted disqualification petition against seven of these nine MLAs.
Both factions have claimed the party name and symbol and have also appointed functionaries.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
May consider quitting House if action not taken against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks on LS floor: Danish Ali
He said people had not elected him to listen to 'hate speech...
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh expresses regret, Opposition demands Bidhuri's suspension
Lok Sabha Speaker warns Bidhuri of strict action
Anurag Thakur cancels Asian Games visit after China denies entry to sportsmen from Arunachal Pradesh
India has also lodged a strong protest in New Delhi and Beij...
Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports
No 'special exemption', says Biden adviser
Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report
Tensions flared between India and Canada early this week fol...