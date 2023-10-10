NCP versus NCP: SC to take up Sharad faction’s plea on Oct 13

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 9

The Supreme Court will take up on Friday on a petition filed by Sharad Pawar faction’s plea against alleged delay on the part of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar in deciding disqualification petitions under the anti-defection law against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agreed to hear NCP Sharad Pawar faction MLA Jayant Patil’s petition on October 13 along with another petition involving similar dispute regarding Shiv Sena MLAs after senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter and sought urgent listing of the case.

Patil has sought a direction to the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to expeditiously decide disqualification petitions against Ajit Pawar and party MLAs loyal to him.

On behalf of Patil, Sibal submitted that the disqualification petitions were filed with the speaker on July 2 but no notice was issued on them till date.

#Maharashtra #Sharad Pawar #Supreme Court