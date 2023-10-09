 NCP versus NCP: Supreme Court agrees to take up Sharad Pawar faction’s plea on Friday : The Tribune India

  • India
  • NCP versus NCP: Supreme Court agrees to take up Sharad Pawar faction’s plea on Friday

NCP versus NCP: Supreme Court agrees to take up Sharad Pawar faction’s plea on Friday

Sharad Pawar faction has sought direction to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to expeditiously decide disqualification petitions against Ajit Pawar and party MLAs loyal to him

NCP versus NCP: Supreme Court agrees to take up Sharad Pawar faction’s plea on Friday

Sharad Pawar. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 9

The Supreme Court will take up on Friday on a petition filed by Sharad Pawar faction’s plea against alleged delay on the part of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar in deciding disqualification petitions under the anti-defection law against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and 8 other MLAs.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agreed to hear NCP Sharad Pawar faction MLA Jayant Patil’s petition on October 13 along with another petition involving similar dispute regarding Shiv Sena MLAs after senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter and sought urgent listing of the case.

Patil has sought a direction to the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to expeditiously decide disqualification petitions against Ajit Pawar and party MLAs loyal to him.

On behalf of Patil, Sibal submitted that the disqualification petitions were filed with the speaker on July 2 but no notice was issued on them till date.

However, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP, said one disqualification petition was filed in September.

The Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP had moved the Maharashtra assembly speaker in July seeking disqualification of Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs, who had taken oath as ministers of the Shinde government.

In the Shiv Sena case, the top court had on September 18 disapproved of the inordinate delay on the part of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker in adjudicating on anti-defection petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde andShivSenaMLAs supporting him and asked him to come out with a timeline within a week for deciding the matter.

“What did the speaker do after the May 11 judgment by the court? It appears that nothing has happened… You can’t say that I’ll hear it in due course,” it had told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who represented the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker.

#Maharashtra #Sharad Pawar #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

US excludes Hindu body from inter-faith meetings

2
Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

3
World

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

4
Diaspora

Independent blogger alleges China hand in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada

5
World

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

6
India

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

7
World

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

8
World

Israel's Defence Minister orders 'complete siege' of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

9
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

10
Himachal

IOC-truck union standoff sparks LPG crisis in Kangra

Don't Miss

View All
65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Top News

Israel’s Defence Minister orders ‘complete siege’ of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

Israel's Defence Minister orders 'complete siege' of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

Israel and Egypt have imposed various levels of blockade on ...

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

Negotiations on to ensure freedom of Israeli women and child...

Indian national injured in rocket attack in Israel, condition stable

Indian national injured in Hamas attack on Israel

The Indian mission reached out to her for support and has be...

Elections dates to 5 states to be announced shortly

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

Rajasthan to vote on Nov 23; Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on N...

Farewell of BJP has been announced: Kharge on poll schedule for five state

Farewell to BJP has been announced: Kharge on poll schedule for 5 states


Cities

View All

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC appoints ward in-charges to resolve residents’ complaints

Farm fire count nears 1,000, Amritsar tops with 57% cases

Railway officials reunite child lost in Sachkhand Express with parents

Ward watch: Streets dug up for laying sewer trouble Karampura residents

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Will use Bathinda thermal plant land for public projects, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

SYL canal issue: Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers marching towards Raj Bhavan

SYL canal issue: Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers marching towards Raj Bhavan

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

Nod awaited, agency starts building EV charging stations in Chandigarh

Cultural events mark Day 2 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

Open house: Besides sterilisation, what steps should Chandigarh Admn, MC take to address the issue of stray dogs?

Case bogus, not a penny came from China: NewsClick boss Prabir Purkayastha tells Delhi High Court

Case bogus, not a penny came from China: NewsClick boss Prabir Purkayastha tells Delhi High Court

AAP to contest polls with full strength in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; candidates to be announced soon: Kejriwal

Man held at Delhi airport for misbehaving with passengers, damaging Cairo flight seats

Plumber dies after getting stuck in lift in Delhi

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

6 die as fire engulfs house in Punjab’s Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

High Court disposes of petition in Nakodar police firing case of 1986

Over 3K run to raise awareness on drug abuse

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Khanna police go digital way, get 10 e-challaning machines

Close shave as pvt bus catches fire

Stop politics in name of SYL canal, BKU tells Centre, state government

Dhoka Mohalla residents demand measures to prevent floods

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Punjab parties rake up SYL issue to sway voters

Patiala: Mobile phones found on jail premises, five cases registered

Sahit Sabha releases book

Air Force Day celebrated