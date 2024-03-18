NDA announces Bihar seat-sharing pact: BJP to contest 17, JD(U) 16, Chirag's LJP 5

New Delhi, March 18
The NDA on Monday announced its seat-sharing formula for Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, giving 17 seats to the BJP, 16 to the JD(U) and five to Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas).
Two other NDA allies -- Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha -- will contest one seat each, Vinod Tawde, the BJP's in-charge for elections in Bihar, told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.
"The BJP will contest 17 out of the total 40 seats and the JD(U) will contest 16. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats," Tawde said at the presser jointly addressed by NDA allies from the state.
Bihar LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Raju Tiwari said Chirag Paswan would contest from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, which has been given to the party under the seat-sharing pact.
With Union minister Pashupati Paras's LJP faction finding no mention in the seat-sharing deal, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said talks are going on with him.
