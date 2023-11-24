Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Unfair to put timelines on rescue, says NDMA

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, November 23

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), lead agency operating at the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site in Silkyara, said on Thursday it was unfair to put timelines to the ongoing rescue mission as it exerted pressure on the rescue team and those trapped inside.

War-like situation We must remember, we are in a war-like situation and the enemy is unpredictable. Our enemy is the Himalayan geology. Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd), NDMA member

Terming the operation at Silkyara “very challenging”, NDMA member Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) said, “No one can say we can extricate these men in so many hours.”

“This puts pressure on the workforce, both on the rescue team and those trapped inside and puts them at risk. In the area we have covered so far with the auger machine, we have already encountered hindrances thrice. And in the remaining area of around 17 to 20 metre, we anticipate three or four more hurdles,” Hasnain said. He, however, said progress had been made with 45 metre out of the total 65-metre distance drilled. Speaking for the government, Hasnain said the people should be prepared for a long haul too.

“Five different approaches are being followed for the rescue. Four have longer timelines with the blasting of the tunnel from Barkot side to take the longest 45 days. The first option of horizontal drilling is likely to succeed the earliest, but we must remember, we are in a war-like situation and the enemy is unpredictable. Our enemy is the Himalayan geology,” the expert said, adding that the rescue team could encounter rocks, concrete and iron girders as it goes along.

“Getting the auger machine through is not as smooth as everyone expected. The operation can keep getting delayed. So we are saying it is unfair to lay down timelines. We should be realistic, tell people they should expect a long haul and be ready to celebrate in due course,” Hasnain said.