Need for United Kingdom to work with India to enforce rules-based order, says Rajnath Singh as he meets Rishi Sunak

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, January 11

In the backdrop of disruption of maritime trade in the Arabian Sea and Red Sea, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has invited the UK to enforce peace in the region.

Rajnath met Sunak at the later’s 10 Downing Street residence in London on Wednesday evening.

“At the international level, the Government of India is ready to partner with friends like the UK to strengthen a peaceful and rule-based world order,” a Ministry of Defence statement on Thursday morning quoted Rajnath as having said.

A ‘rules-based order’ is international nomenclature for free and unhindered shipping.

The MoD statement said the minister raised the matter with Sunak as to how ‘friendly collaboration’ was the future.

Rajnath highlighted that both nations had made significant strides in moulding and recrafting the historic ties into a modern, multifaceted and mutually beneficial partnership, under the direction of the leaders of both the countries.

The recent enhancement in bilateral defence engagement, spanning joint exercises, training, capability building, increased interoperability, military-to-military ties, especially in the maritime domain, were referred to at the meeting.

The MoD said, “Rajnath Singh emphasised the ongoing efforts to enhance defence industrial cooperation, including in the technology domain.”

He also mentioned to Sunak about the positive interactions with the UK defence industry and the new positive energy in the bilateral defence relationship.

The MoD said, “Prime Minister Sunak fully agreed with the Raksha Mantri on the need for the UK and India to work in the domains of trade, defence and technology.”

Sunak underlined his keenness, and that of his government, to strengthen the defence and security pillar of the bilateral relationship, including through government backing for stronger business and technology partnerships with Indian counterpart entities, said the MoD.

Rajnath gifted a Ram Darbar statue to Sunak at the meeting that was also attended by UK National Security Advisor Tim Barrow.

Rajnath also met UK’s Foreign Minister David Cameron at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Later, Rajnath interacted with the Indian community at India House, London. Over 160 prominent people of Indian origin attended the interaction. A number of Indian military ex-servicemen, including a few family members of World War II veterans, were also present.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #Rajnath Singh #Rishi Sunak