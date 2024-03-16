 Need mechanism to check unaccounted donations, respect donor privacy: CEC Rajiv Kumar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Need mechanism to check unaccounted donations, respect donor privacy: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Need mechanism to check unaccounted donations, respect donor privacy: CEC Rajiv Kumar

On February 15, SC had scrapped Centre’s electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it ‘unconstitutional’

Need mechanism to check unaccounted donations, respect donor privacy: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, March 16

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday stressed the need for a mechanism to check “unaccounted” donations while also ensuring donors’ privacy is protected and they are not harassed.

Responding to a question on electoral bonds during the press conference to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections, Kumar said, “As far as electoral bonds are concerned, the Commission has always been in favour of transparency”.

“In democracy, there is no scope for hiding things, it is all about making everybody know, we are all for transparency. This is the first part of the exercise that it must be known, the country now has to ask and find solutions through an institutional mechanism where the donor’s privacy is also considered,” he said.

In its landmark verdict on February 15, the top court had scrapped the Centre’s electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it “unconstitutional” and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients.

Kumar said, “The unaccounted money which is used in the elections... during the elections we are very particular to control it but how do we also control the donations in the unaccounted form is something which the entire nation needs to work together... the donor’s privacy is also protected so he is not harassed, how the money is channelised and how it is more and more white.”

The CEC expressed confidence that a “better” system will evolve.

“In the digital age... it should be very, very low cash economy... therefore one has to think of it and I am sure a better system will evolve,” Kumar added.

The CEC said that the Election Commission has made it compulsory for all political parties to inform it about the contributions they are receiving. The parties are also supposed to declare how much they have collected and how much they have spent in the annual accounts.

“Also after every election they are supposed to give us an account of what they have spent during the particular action...we also publish this on the website of the Commission for everyone to know what is happening,” he said.

Following the Supreme Court directive, the State Bank of India (SBI), which was the authorised seller of electoral bonds, shared the data with the poll panel on March 12.

The top court had given the Election Commission time till 5 pm on March 15 to upload the data on its website.

The SBI said a total of 22,217 electoral bonds of varying denominations were purchased by donors between April 1, 2019, and February 15 this year, out of which 22,030 were redeemed by political parties.

The Supreme Court, however, pulled up the SBI on Friday over non-disclosure of the numbers unique to each electoral bond that would help in matching donors with the recipient political party, saying it was “duty bound” to reveal them.

The top court also issued a notice to the country’s largest bank to explain the reasons for not revealing the unique alphanumeric numbers in compliance with its directions even as a political row erupted over the electoral bonds scheme.

The CEC did not respond to a question about non-disclosure of the unique numbers.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

3
Punjab

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

4
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

5
India

Electoral bonds not black money, what's the ruckus about? asks Amit Shah

6
Punjab

Accused’s statement spells trouble for Gurmeet Ram Rahim's 'adopted daughter' Honeypreet in Bargari sacrilege cases

7
Haryana

Haryana announces 4 per cent increase in DA for state government employees, pensioners

8
Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini dispatches job letters to 7K candidates

9
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

10
Punjab

As poll nears, poaching pangs worry Congress in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Election Commission to announce dates shortly

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh go to polls on June 1; ...

Fully prepared for polls, says PM Modi; so are we, says Congress

Fully prepared for polls, says PM Modi; so are we, says Congress

Grand Old Party exudes confidence in Opposition's fair show

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after Lok Sabha polls: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Adequate security forces not available for simultaneous elections in Jammu and Kashmir: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Says Assembly election will be held after Lok Sabha poll

State assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

Assembly elections will be held in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim...

Over 100 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari

Over 100 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari

The explosion took place at Life-Long factory around 7 pm


Cities

View All

Trader shot dead outside Gate Hakima police station

Trader shot dead outside Amritsar's Gate Hakima police station

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal starts campaigning for Amritsar LS seat as AAP candidate

BJP OBC Morcha takes out motorcycle rally over crime

ETO lays stones of development works in 17 Jandiala villages

Amritsar MC seals properties of nine tax defaulters

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

Chandigarh Mayoral election: ‘I am under treatment for mental trauma and stress caused by incessant criticism’, Anil Masih tells Supreme Court

3 operatives of gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara arrested in Punjab's Zirakpur

Mohali court issues arrest warrants against former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

Sharpen legal acumen through contests, Justice Surya Kant tells law students

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Excise policy case: Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

Delhi High Court appoints former SC judge Ramasubramanian as observer for JNUSU elections

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

Congress MLA Dr Raj leaves party in lurch, joins AAP

Online ticket booking starts for flights from Adampur

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

Phagwara police nab six criminals; 14 pistols, 66 live rounds seized

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in city, visitors hit

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in Ludhiana, visitors hit

Once victim of Rs 20-L fraud, his gang committing similar crimes

Ludhiana couple robbed of car by three miscreants

Green move: Industry offers to adopt public parks in city areas

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose at Issa Nagari

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Be available to public every Thursday, MC staff told

Dr Balbir in campaign mode, opens Community Health Centre in Patiala

Event promotes blood donation among women