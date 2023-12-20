Need to be alert but no need to panic: Mandaviya after review meeting amid rise in Covid cases

PTI

New Delhi, December 20

Amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of health facilities and stressed on being alert against emerging strains of coronavirus.

Chairing the high-level review meeting with states, he reiterated that Covid was not over yet and requested the states to monitor emerging Covid-19 cases, symptoms and case severity to plan appropriate public health response.

He assured the states of all support from the Centre and stressed the need for collective efforts between the Centre and the states to deal with the emerging situation in the spirit of the "whole-of-government" approach.

"We need to be on the alert but there is no need to panic," the Union health minister said.

Underlining the challenge posed by the rise in Covid cases in some countries such as China, Brazil, Germany and the United States, Mandaviya noted the importance of being prepared and remaining alert against new and emerging strains of Covid-19, especially ahead of the upcoming festivities.

He directed officials to strengthen the surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network and ensure timely detection of newer variants.

This would facilitate in taking appropriate public health measures in a timely manner, the minister noted.

At the meeting, states and UTs were requested to ramp up testing and refer a large number of Covid positive samples and that of pneumonia-like illnesses to INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) daily to track new variants, if any.

Mandaviya urged all states to remain alert, increase surveillance and ensure adequate stock of medicines, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators and vaccines.

He told officials to undertake mock drills every three months at both the central and state levels to assess the functionality of PSA plants, oxygen concentrators, cylinders and ventilators, and encourage the sharing of best practices.

The Union health minister asked states to raise awareness among people on respiratory hygiene and ensure the dissemination of factually correct information and counter fake news to mitigate any panic.

