Need to bring relations on right track: Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, June 1

The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on Saturday said there was a need to bring China-India relations forward along the ‘right track, manage differences’ and jointly explore ways for the two neighbouring countries to ‘get along well’ with each other.

The Ambassador, who is Beijing’s first envoy to be posted here in New Delhi after a gap of 18 months, had presented his ‘credentials’ to President Droupadi Murmu on Friday evening. He had arrived in India on May 14 and met the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi posted a statement in the wee hours quoting Xu as saying there was a need to “carry forward the spirit of the five principles of peaceful coexistence, enhance political mutual trust, manage differences properly and advance mutual beneficial cooperation”

It spoke about the India-China relations saying these need to be taken “forward along the right track, and to jointly explore the way for major neighbouring countries to get along well with each other”.

“A sound and stable China-India relationship is in the common interests of both sides and will contribute to peace and development of the region and the world,” it added.

The Chinese side is ready to work with the Indian side to act in accordance with the characterisation and common understandings of this relationship reached by leaders of the two countries, the statement said.

Ambassador Xu conveyed the cordial greetings of President Xi Jinping to President Murmu, and said that China and India are both ancient civilisations with a long history, major developing countries and emerging economies, and are currently at a critical stage of national development and rejuvenation.

India -China relations have plummeted in four years when in April 2020, China started amassing troops, hundreds of guns, tanks, missiles and long range artillery on its side of Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

Since then, troops of the two nuclear armed neighbours have had a deadly clash in Galwan valley in June 15 besides multiple clashes along the 3,448 km long LAC, the un-demarcated boundary. All agreements on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LAC were disregarded by China.

Among the unresolved issues along the LAC are the build-up on Depsang, a 972 sq km plateau at an altitude of 16,000 feet holds the key to resolve tensions.

India has to hold on by all means. Through this plateau passes the 255 km Darbuk-Shayok-DBO road that links up to the DBO advanced landing ground and further northwards to the Karakoram Pass.

Talks are deadlocked over the pending resolution of disputes over troops positioned especially at ‘bottleneck’ on the eastern edge of Depsang.

India has already suggested to China that a graded three-step process is needed to ease the standoff. The first is disengagement of troops within close proximity of each other in grey zones along the LAC and getting back to positions as on April 2020.

The next two steps — de-escalation and de-induction — would entail pulling back troops and equipment to the pre-April 2020 levels. The Indian leadership has conveyed to their counterparts that till this is agreed upon and complied, it cannot be assumed to be business as usual and Indian troops intend to remain at the LAC.

President Murmu also received credentials from Fernando Xavier Bucheli Vargas, Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador; Lindy Elizabeth Cameron, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom; Meshal Mustafa J Alshemali, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait; Patrick John Rata High Commissioner of New Zealand; Alassane Conte, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea and Jagnnath Sami, High Commissioner of the Republic of Fiji.

