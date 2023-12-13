'Neelam Azad an andolanjeevi': BJP links Parliament protester to Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

The BJP on Wednesday linked protester Neelam Azad who burst canisters of yellow and red smoke outside Parliament building with the Congress.

सत्ता परिवर्तन or regime change is a phrase Congress leaders often use.



Meet Neelam Azad, the lady who breached Parliament’s security today. She is an active Congress/I.N.D.I Alliance supporter. She is an आंदोलनजीवी, who has been seen at several protests.



Question is who sent… pic.twitter.com/9pilzFUgZZ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 13, 2023

Posting pictures of Neelam at various protest sites aimed to “change of power at the centre”, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said on X, “Meet Neelam Azad, the lady who breached Parliament’s security today. She is an active Congress/I.N.D.I Alliance supporter. She is an andolanjeevi, who has been seen at several protests. Question is who sent them? Why did they pick someone from Mysore to obtain Parliament pass from a BJP MP? Ajmal Kasab also wore a Kalava to mislead people. It is a similar ploy.”

Malviya said the Opposition will stop at nothing, not even defiling the Parliament, highest institution of our democracy.

#BJP #Congress