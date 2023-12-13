'Neelam Azad an andolanjeevi': BJP links Parliament protester to Congress

New Delhi, December 13
The BJP on Wednesday linked protester Neelam Azad who burst canisters of yellow and red smoke outside Parliament building with the Congress.
सत्ता परिवर्तन or regime change is a phrase Congress leaders often use.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 13, 2023
Meet Neelam Azad, the lady who breached Parliament’s security today. She is an active Congress/I.N.D.I Alliance supporter. She is an आंदोलनजीवी, who has been seen at several protests.
Question is who sent… pic.twitter.com/9pilzFUgZZ
Posting pictures of Neelam at various protest sites aimed to “change of power at the centre”, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said on X, “Meet Neelam Azad, the lady who breached Parliament’s security today. She is an active Congress/I.N.D.I Alliance supporter. She is an andolanjeevi, who has been seen at several protests. Question is who sent them? Why did they pick someone from Mysore to obtain Parliament pass from a BJP MP? Ajmal Kasab also wore a Kalava to mislead people. It is a similar ploy.”
Malviya said the Opposition will stop at nothing, not even defiling the Parliament, highest institution of our democracy.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...