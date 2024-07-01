NEET accused ‘linked’ to Bihar paper leak case

Aksheev Thakur
New Delhi, June 30
The Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of the Bihar police, which is probing the 2023 Bihar constable recruitment exam paper leak case, has claimed that its modus operandi is similar to that of the NEET-UG paper leak case. Also, Sanjiv Mukhiya has emerged a common link between both cases. Mukhiya, who is on the run, is the prime accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case. Officials fear he might have escaped to Nepal.The constable recruitment exam was scheduled to be held on October 1, 7 and 15 last year. However, on the first day of the exam, the paper was leaked leading to its cancellation.An EOU official said, “The modus operandi is similar in both these cases where sealed question papers were leaked during transportation from printing press to the treasury where the papers are kept. The question papers were then scanned and solved with the help of a ‘solver gang’ and distributed among candidates.”
CBI arrests school owner from Godhra
Godhra: The CBI on Sunday arrested the owner of a private school in Gujarat’s Godhra in connection with alleged malpractices in the NEET-UG exam. Dixit Patel, owner of Jay Jalaram School in Panchmahal district where the exam was conducted on May 5, was arrested from his residence. This is the sixth arrest in the case. PTI
In case of the NEET-UG, both the Central Bureau of Investigation and Economic Offence Unit have hinted at paper being leaked days before the examination was scheduled to be held on May 5. The officials say the paper might have been leaked on the way from Ranchi airport to Hazaribagh branch of the State Bank of India.
“We had also interrogated officials of Blue Dart (a courier company).
The Central Bureau of Investigation is also exploring the possibility of paper leak during transportation. The courier service had asked the driver of an e-rickshaw to drop the question papers at the Hazaribagh branch of the State Bank of India,” the official said.
Meanwhile, the CBI interrogated the accused arrested in the NEET-UG case at Beur Central jail in Patna.
