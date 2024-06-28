NEET aspirant hangs himself in Kota, 12th suicide since Jan

PTI

Kota, June 27

A 17-year-old medical aspirant allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his rented accommodation here, police said on Thursday.

This is the twelfth case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January. The number of student suicides in Kota stood at 26 in 2023.

Bihar native Hrishit Kumar Agrawal, a Class XII student, was preparing for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute here, Dadabari ASI Shambhu Dayal said. He lived in a rented room in a building in Chota Chaurahin Dadabari area where some other coaching students also resided, he said. The body has been sent to MBS hospital for a post-mortem, which will be conducted after the arrival of his parents, he said.