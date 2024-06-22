NEET-PG 2024 scheduled for June 23 postponed as ‘precautionary measure’, fresh date soon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 22

In a sudden call on Saturday night, the Central Government postponed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Examination-Post Graduate 2024 which was scheduled to be held on Sunday (June 23).

The Ministry of Health in a statement at 10 PM said: “Taking into consideration the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, the Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of the NEET-PG entrance examination, conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students. It has accordingly been decided as precautionary measure to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow, i.e., 23rd June, 2024. Fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest.”

The Ministry of Health said it sincerely regretted the inconvenience caused to the students.

“This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of examination process,” the ministry said.

The exam was scheduled to be held on Sunday in 292 cities; 228,757 candidates registered for the exam for entry to medical post graduate institutions.

Earlier, the government cancelled UGC-NET test after lakhs appeared for it.

