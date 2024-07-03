NEET-PG exam likely in August

New Delhi, July 2
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024, which was cancelled last month owing to logistical issues, is likely to be held in August.
Officials of the National Board of Examinations and Union Home Ministry held a meeting with those of the technical partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Cyber Cell to discuss the preparedness for NEET-PG, which is to be held online.
The officials also deliberated on the robustness of the system for the conduct of the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination, which is scheduled for July 6. TCS top brass briefed the meeting about the various aspects of the exam procedure.
