NEET-PG examination postponed to July 7

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on Tuesday announced that the 2024 edition of NEET-PG for medical courses will take place on July 7. The earlier tentative date was March 3. TNS

Govt upgrades rank of ED chief Navin

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Rahul Navin has been empanelled by the Centre to hold an Additional Secretary rank. The appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved the upgradation of 11 officers to the level of Additional Secretary to the Government of India. TNS

Nod for NewsClick HR head to turn approver

New Delhi: A Delhi court has allowed NewsClick's human resources department chief Amit Chakravarty to turn approver in the case against the news portal over allegations that it received money to spread pro-China propaganda, court sources said on Tuesday. TNS

2 more warships on duty in Arabian Sea

New Delhi: The Navy has tasked two more warships with patrolling in the Arabian Sea, taking the number of ships deployed to 12. The decision comes as the Navy looks to secure sea trade. TNS

EC team in Andhra to review poll readiness

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel on Tuesday visited Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, to review the preparedness for forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate