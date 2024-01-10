NEET-PG examination postponed to July 7

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on Tuesday announced that the 2024 edition of NEET-PG for medical courses will take place on July 7. The earlier tentative date was March 3. TNS
Govt upgrades rank of ED chief Navin
New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Rahul Navin has been empanelled by the Centre to hold an Additional Secretary rank. The appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved the upgradation of 11 officers to the level of Additional Secretary to the Government of India. TNS
Nod for NewsClick HR head to turn approver
New Delhi: A Delhi court has allowed NewsClick's human resources department chief Amit Chakravarty to turn approver in the case against the news portal over allegations that it received money to spread pro-China propaganda, court sources said on Tuesday. TNS
2 more warships on duty in Arabian Sea
New Delhi: The Navy has tasked two more warships with patrolling in the Arabian Sea, taking the number of ships deployed to 12. The decision comes as the Navy looks to secure sea trade. TNS
EC team in Andhra to review poll readiness
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel on Tuesday visited Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, to review the preparedness for forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.
