NEET retest result out, none gets perfect 720

New Delhi, July 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today announced the results of the NEET-UG retest that was conducted on June 23, with none of the 813 students who appeared in it achieving a perfect score of 720.

The retest was conducted for 1,563 students who were earlier given grace marks as “compensation for time lost” during their examination on May 5.

As many as 67 candidates had scored 720 marks, among them six who had got grace marks. After the withdrawal of the grace marks, the count of toppers came down to 61. Five of the six students took the retest, but none could again achieve the score of 720.

After the retest, a student whose rank was 14,622 with 670 marks saw it revised to 14,598. Another student whose score with grace marks was 719 saw it decline to 620.

The 813 candidates had appeared at seven centres in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana and Meghalaya. In Chhattisgarh, 311 of the 602 students eligible for the retest didn’t turn up. In Haryana, 494 students were eligible, but only 287 took the exam. In Meghalaya, 234 of the 464 students took the retest. Two students were eligible in Chandigarh and one in Gujarat, but none turned up.

The NTA said the students who skipped the retest would be awarded their old score minus the grace marks. The NEET-UG counselling will begin on July 6.

Meanwhile, the result of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, which was to be announced on June 30, stands delayed. The NTA, which was supposed to release the answer key of the exam, has not released it yet.

