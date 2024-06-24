 NEET row: CBI takes over 5 more cases in multiple states; Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • NEET row: CBI takes over 5 more cases in multiple states; Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi

NEET row: CBI takes over 5 more cases in multiple states; Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi

Pradeep Singh Kharola takes additional charge of National Testing Agency on Monday

NEET row: CBI takes over 5 more cases in multiple states; Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi

An NSUI activist holds a placard during ‘Chhattra Sansad Gherav’ protest at Jantar Mantar against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams, in New Delhi on June 24, 2024. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 24

The CBI on Monday took over five new cases of alleged malpractices in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG that were being investigated by police in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Bihar, as the political storm intensified with the opposition gearing up to confront the government in Parliament on the paper leak issue.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Maharashtra Police also arrested a Zilla Parishad schoolteacher from Latur and registered a case against four persons after it emerged that a racket was being operated to help NEET students willing to pay money to crack the exam.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider abolishing NEET, the national-level medical entrance exam introduced in 2013, and reverting to the system of states conducting the exam in the wake of the paper leak row.

Several opposition MPs said on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha that the government will have to answer on the issue in Parliament as it is causing hardship to lakhs of students.

As Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan proceeded to take oath in Lok Sabha, members of the Opposition shouted “NEET, NEET”.

Amid protests and litigation, the Centre had on Saturday shunted out National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh and handed over the probe into irregularities in NEET-UG to the CBI, which is now probing a total of six cases in the matter.

Pradeep Singh Kharola took the additional charge of NTA on Monday and had meetings with officials of the testing body.

The Education Ministry had also set up a seven-member panel headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to review the NTA’s functioning and recommend exam reforms and it was slated to meet Monday evening.

Pradhan had asserted that it was the first of a series of steps to improve the efficiency of the examination process, put an end to all possible malpractices, strengthen data security protocols and overhaul and reform the NTA.

The Centre on Monday also made public the rules under the recently notified anti-paper leak law, mandating the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to prepare norms, standards and guidelines for the computer-based tests among others.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Rules, 2024 have provisions for “engagement of services of other government agencies by public examination authority”, “preparations of norms, standards and guidelines” and “reporting of incidents of unfair means or offences” among others.

Officials at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said the central agency has re-registered one case each from Gujarat and Bihar and three cases from Rajasthan as its own FIR. It is also likely to take up another case from Maharashtra’s Latur.

Barring the case from Bihar, the other four appear to be isolated incidents of impersonation and cheating by local officials, invigilators and candidates, the officials said.

The CBI has already registered its own FIR in connection with the case on a reference from the Union education ministry to conduct a comprehensive probe, they said.

After taking over these new cases, the CBI is now probing six cases of alleged irregularities in NEET-UG.

The Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police arrested five more persons on Sunday, taking the total arrests to 18.

The Centre has drawn flak over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and UGC-NET.

In a letter to the PM, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee called for strong action against those involved in the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam.

“I strongly urge upon you to consider and take immediate steps to restore the previous system of conducting this examination by the state governments and abolish the NEET examination.

“This will help restore normalcy and confidence of the aspirant students in the system,” she said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai said addressing the NEET-UG row requires more than arresting a few individuals and claimed the involvement of a broader network in the case.

“The entire reputation has been tarnished because of NEET. Simply arresting one or two officers will not resolve the issue. There is an extensive racket at work,” alleged the Mumbai South Central MP.

Days after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha claimed that an arrested prime suspect is linked to officials associated with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, RJD MP Manoj Jha claimed proximity between those named for paper leaks and leaders of the JD(U) and BJP.

While the medical entrance exam question paper was allegedly leaked, according to an investigation by the Bihar Police, UGC-NET was cancelled a day after it was conducted following input that the exam’s integrity had been compromised. Both matters are now being investigated by the CBI.

Two other exams—NEET-PG and CSIR-UGC NET—have been cancelled by the government amid the row.

Meanwhile, the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) held a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Ahead of their planned march to Parliament, police barricaded the area and more than two dozen students, some of them NSUI members, were detained.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Gujarat #Mamata Banerjee #Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

On the verge of retirement, Uttar Pradesh DSP is demoted to constable; was found in hotel room with woman constable

2
Punjab

Shambhu locals, shopkeepers protest blocking of highway by protesting farmer unions

3
Chandigarh

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh

4
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

Bhagwant Mann shifted 10,000 cops as they voted for Congress, says Raja Warring

5
Haryana

Thousands of Indian workers left on roads as Kuwait evacuates dilapidated buildings

6
Diaspora

Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US

7
Haryana

'Honour killing': Newly married couple shot dead in Haryana’s Hansi

8
Punjab

IMD issues two-day heatwave alert in Punjab

9
Amritsar

Amritsar: Merchant Navy officer Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

10
Chandigarh

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

Centre notifies rules under anti-paper leak law, mandates National Recruitment Agency to prepare SOPs for tests

Centre notifies rules under anti-paper leak law, mandates National Recruitment Agency to prepare SOPs for tests

The Act has provisions for a minimum of 3 to 5 years of impr...

NEET row: CBI takes over 5 more cases in multiple states; Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi

NEET row: CBI takes over 5 more cases in multiple states; Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi

Pradeep Singh Kharola takes additional charge of National Te...

People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans: PM to Opposition, says government wants to take all along

People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition; says government wants to take all along

Flags June 25, the 50th year of Emergency, to counter the op...

Opposition hits back at PM Modi, claims ‘undeclared emergency’ existed under BJP’s rule

Opposition hits back at PM Modi, claims ‘undeclared emergency’ existed under BJP’s rule

'Let him be under no doubt: the INDIA Janbandhan will hold h...

Supreme Court fixes June 26 for hearing Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court’s stay order on bail

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti says...


Cities

View All

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

Amritsar: Merchant Navy officer Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

Amritsar: Visitors to passport office at receiving end

Tarn Taran: Farmers of 10 villages protest, say canal water not reaching them

Traders urge Haryana MP Naveen Jindal to get trade through Attari resumed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Chandigarh mall

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Over 9K appear for TGT exam in Chandigarh

Days after bomb threat, Chandigarh Railway Station security lax

Banks owe Chandigarh Police Dept Rs 4.11 crore for security service

Delhi High Court to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal’s bail

Delhi High Court to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal’s bail

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

Burger King murder case transferred to Delhi Police's special cell

NEET-UG row: Over 2 dozen students detained during march to Parliament

Supreme Court raps Delhi Development Authority over felling of trees in ridge area, proposes massive plantation

Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Jalandhar: Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Man killed, 2 hurt as car hits roadside tree in Hoshiarpur

2 drug smugglers land in police dragnet

Bikers target jewellery shop in Hoshiarpur

Open house: Isn’t it necessary for the govt to stop cutting of trees to reduce climatic extremes like heat wave?

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops; one dies, another injured

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops in Ludhiana; one dies, another injured

Farmers to shut offices of toll company, NHAI if demands not met by June 30

Smuggler held with 320 gm heroin

No respite from searing heat in Ludhiana city, suburbs

Finally, 14-km cement concrete roads laid in industrial focal points at cost of Rs 25.2 cr

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched to fight against drugs

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched in Patiala to fight against drugs