NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of NTA, how the exam is conducted, says Congress

New Delhi, June 16
Amid raging Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday triggered a debate over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), calling for a comprehensive review of its impact and administration by the Parliamentary Standing Committee.
Ramesh, who served on Parliament's Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare from 2014 to 2019, highlighted concerns surrounding NEET's potential bias towards CBSE-affiliated students, disadvantaging those from non-CBSE backgrounds, particularly in states like Tamil Nadu.
During his tenure on the committee, Ramesh noted broad support for NEET but acknowledged dissenting voices, particularly from Tamil Nadu MPs, who cautioned that the standardised test might favour students educated under the CBSE curriculum. He expressed the need for a critical examination of NEET whether it perpetuates discrimination against students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, denying them equitable educational opportunities.
“I do think now that this CBSE issue needs proper analysis. Is NEET discriminatory? Are students from poorer backgrounds being denied opportunities? Other states like Maharashtra also have expressed grave doubts on NEET. There are also serious questions on the integrity of the National Testing Agency itself and the manner in which NEET is designed and administered. NCERT itself has lost all professionalism in the last decade”, he shared a post on his account X.
Ramesh also raised doubts about the integrity of the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting NEET, questioning the agency's transparency and the fairness of NEET's design and administration. Furthermore, he criticised the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), alleging a decline in professionalism over the past decade.
The Congress leader stressed the urgency for the newly constituted Standing Committees to prioritise an in-depth review of NEET, NTA, and NCERT. He emphasised the need for a thorough analysis to address concerns regarding fairness, access, and the overall impact of NEET on students across different educational backgrounds and states, citing Maharashtra's apprehensions as well.
Ramesh also recalled debates and protests in Tamil Nadu and other states, where NEET has faced significant opposition over alleged biases and barriers it poses to students aspiring for medical education.
