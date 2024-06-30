NEET-UG case: CBI nabs journalist in Jharkhand

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 29

The CBI on Saturday arrested a Hazaribagh-based marketing professional working with a Hindi newspaper in the NEET-UG paper leak.

The CBI sleuths identified the arrested accused as Jamaluddin Ansari. His brother, Salauddin Ansari, also works in the same media outlet.

According to the CBI officials, both the brothers were interrogated and later, Jamaluddin was arrested.

The CBI team also questioned the other 13 accused in Patna’s Beur jail. The 13 were arrested by the Bihar Police in the last one month.

Moreover, the District Sessions Court in Panchmahal, Gujarat, granted the custody of four accused to the CBI.

