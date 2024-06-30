NEET-UG case: CBI nabs journalist in Jharkhand

New Delhi, June 29
The CBI on Saturday arrested a Hazaribagh-based marketing professional working with a Hindi newspaper in the NEET-UG paper leak.
The CBI sleuths identified the arrested accused as Jamaluddin Ansari. His brother, Salauddin Ansari, also works in the same media outlet.
According to the CBI officials, both the brothers were interrogated and later, Jamaluddin was arrested.
The CBI team also questioned the other 13 accused in Patna’s Beur jail. The 13 were arrested by the Bihar Police in the last one month.
Moreover, the District Sessions Court in Panchmahal, Gujarat, granted the custody of four accused to the CBI.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indcredible: Men in Blue edge out South Africa in cliffhanger to clinch second T20 WC title
Kohli announces T20I retirement | Bumrah player of the tourn...
Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river
Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok
Water scarcity increases dependence on tubewells
Free power, cess waiver prompt farmers to draw underground w...