 NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests school principal, vice-principal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests school principal, vice-principal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests school principal, vice-principal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

On Thursday, CBI made its first arrests in paper leak case, nabbed two people from Bihar’s Patna

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests school principal, vice-principal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

CBI officials at Oasis School for investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak case, in Hazaribagh district on June 27, 2024. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 28

The CBI on Friday arrested the principal and vice-principal of a school in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case, officials said.

Ehsanul Haque, the principal of Oasis School, was made the city coordinator of Hazaribagh for the medical entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, they said.

Vice-principal Imtiaz Alam was designated as the NTA’s observer and the centre coordinator at the Oasis School, officials said, adding the CBI is also questioning five more people from the district in connection with the paper leak case.

The federal probe agency arrested Haque and Alam after detailed questioning, they said.

Both the accused came under scanner during a probe by the Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU) which was investigating the case earlier. The team had found burnt question papers of NEET-UG during a raid at a hideout of the solver gang, officials said.

In a statement, the EOU had claimed the “leaked” NEET-UG question paper was allegedly obtained from the Oasis School in Hazaribagh by the notorious Sanjeev Kumar, alias Lutan Mukhiya gang.

It had said the investigators had matched a partially burnt question paper found from the Patna safe house with the reference question paper provided by the NTA, confirming the leak’s origin.

However, it could not clearly establish who was behind the alleged paper leak, officials said.

According to them, the probe had also shown that laid down guidelines for opening the question paper boxes were not properly followed by the authorities in Hazaribagh.

In media interviews, Haque has maintained that the box carrying the question papers could not be opened because its digital lock, which was supposed to unlock automatically, had malfunctioned.

Following this, he contacted the NTA, which asked him to use a cutter to open the box, Haque has claimed.

The boxes carrying question papers have two locks—a manual one that must be opened with a key and cutter and a digital lock that opens with a beep sound 45 minutes before the examination.

The CBI has registered six FIRs in the NEET-UG paper leak case which included its own FIR on a reference from the Union Education Ministry and five from the states where it took over investigation. The probe agency has taken over one case each in Bihar and Gujarat and three cases in Rajasthan.

On Thursday, CBI made its first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case, taking two people in custody in Patna while three candidates in Gujarat who had allegedly solicited help to clear the exam recorded their statements with the probe agency.

NEET-UG is conducted by NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country. This year’s exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the test.

The first CBI FIR was registered on Sunday, a day after the ministry announced it would hand over the probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam to the central agency.

The demand for a CBI probe was raised by a section of protesting students.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Jharkhand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

2
Punjab

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

3
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

4
Patiala

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

5
Delhi

Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

6
Delhi

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

7
Punjab

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Indian Muslims on shaky ground

9
Chandigarh

Mixed response to Chandigarh decision on opening shops 24x7

10
India

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren walks out of jail after High Court grants bail in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Top News

Heavy rain leaves Delhi waterlogged, traffic crawls

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

Vehicles submerged, trees uprooted as rain water flood stree...

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

All departures from Terminal-1 temporarily suspended, check-...

Delhi airport roof collapse: Ensure there is no abnormal surge in airfares, government tells airlines

Delhi airport roof collapse: Ensure there is no abnormal surge in airfares, government tells airlines

Following T1 incident, IndiGo has cancelled 62 flight depart...

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests school principal, vice-principal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests school principal, vice-principal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

On Thursday, CBI made its first arrests in paper leak case, ...

Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri appointed new Foreign Secretary

Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri, ex-envoy to China, appointed new Foreign Secretary

Misri, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, will suc...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Amritsar Police find clues about perpetrators

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

Gurjit Singh Aujla raises Patti-Makkhu rail link with Minister for Railways

MLA Ajay Gupta meets Local Bodies Spl Secy Ajoy Sharma

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Chandigarh: Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Two rob Mohali jeweller of 100 gram gold, cash

IMD warns of very heavy rain over north-west India; monsoon expected to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2-3 days

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Some respite in Chandigarh as mercury dips

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

Delhi airport roof collapse: Ensure there is no abnormal surge in airfares, government tells airlines

No loud noise, chaos when iron rods fell on cars: Eyewitnesses at Delhi airport Terminal 1

Two boys drown in rainwater-filled ditch in northeast Delhi

Burger King murder: Delhi Police nab man who brought shooters to outlet; 3 suspects still at large

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Angural betrayed people of city’s West segment: AAP

Rise of radicalism in Punjab a fertile ground for ISI: Sunil Jakhar

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

Mann's cot will be shifted back to Satauj, says Bajwa

Rain exposes MC’s tall claims

Rain exposes Ludhiana MC’s tall claims

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Ludhiana: Panel reviews cases of fiscal incentives to industries

Minor raped, impregnated in Ludhiana

Education Department should have own construction wing, says minister Harjot Singh Bains

Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Patiala: Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

No scheduled power cuts in Punjab: Minister