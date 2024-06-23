NEET-UG: Retest today, centres in 4 states changed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 22

Barring Chandigarh, all examination centres in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat have been changed for the retest of the NEET-UG exam on Sunday.

Earlier, candidates from these centres were awarded grace marks for the loss of time due to delay in the start of the examination. The centre in Haryana’s Jhajjar, where six students had secured a perfect 720/720, has also been changed.

The NTA had announced the re-conduct of the NEET-UG for 1,563 candidates in six cities on June 23 from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. The retest for the medical entrance exam is being conducted after NTA withdrew the grace marks awarded to these candidates.

“All centres have changed in these states except the one centre in Chandigarh, where only two candidates will appear,” an official from the Education Ministry said.

Of the 1,563 candidates who do not wish to take the retest, their results will be declared based on actual marks obtained in the May 5 exam. The marks obtained by the candidates who will appear in the retest will be considered. The result will be declared on June 30 so that counselling can start from July 6.

