NEET-UG row: NSUI activists barge into NTA office, demand its closure

PTI

New Delhi, June 27

Members of NSUI, Congress's students wing, barged inside the office of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is at the centre of NEET-UG row over allegations of alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam.

National Students Union of India (NSUI) members barged inside the testing agency's office here in Okhla, raising slogans of “shut down NTA”.

There was no immediate reaction from officials of the NTA about the incident.

Visuals from the scene shared by NSUI showed scores of its members raising slogans inside the building of the NTA.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it.

The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress