NEET, UGC-NET row: PM Modi unable to stop exam paper leaks, will raise issue in Parliament, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, June 20

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the government over the alleged irregularities in NEET and cancellation of UGC-NET and called for accountability, urging swift action against those responsible.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “psychologically collapsed” post-elections and will struggle to run a government like this.

Rahul’s remarks came a day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the UGC-NET examination, citing concerns over the “integrity of the examination.” The exam, held on June 18, saw participation from over 9.8 lakh students across two shifts nationwide.

“Modi is not bothered about anything or the future of the students but is focused on the appointment of the new Speaker of the Lok Sabha and running the government,” said Rahul while addressing a press conference.

“Vajpayee ji or Manmohan Singh ji would have shown humility, but Modi ji is not concerned about what is happening with students and youths,” he added.

He claimed that during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, thousands complained about paper leaks.

Taking a dig at Modi, the Congress MP from Rae Bareli said, “Despite tall claims that PM Modi stopped the war between Russia and Ukraine, he has failed to check the leaking of question papers of competitive exams.”

Rahul alleged that BJP leaders have monopolised top positions in educational institutions, including university Vice-Chancellors, by appointing ideologically aligned individuals.

“Somebody should answer and be held responsible for the question paper leaks. These people should be brought to book,” he asserted, emphasising the damage done to students.

Rahul said that the Congress will raise the issue of paper leaks in Parliament. “If you do not appoint people on a merit basis and continue appointing ideological individuals to key positions, the paper leaks will not stop,” he said.

Rahul specifically pointed to BJP-ruled Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as epicentres of the ‘paper leak scam’, predicting a rise in such incidents under the BJP regime.

“The Opposition will not allow the government to play with the future of millions of students,” he said.

Taking another swipe at Modi, Gandhi quipped, “People don't fear him now as his 56-inch chest has reduced to 32 inches.”

