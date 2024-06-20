Neighbourhood push starts with EAM S Jaishankar’s Sri Lanka visit today

New Delhi, June 19
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Sri Lanka on Thursday and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will arrive here on Friday as the Modi government begins its new innings with a renewed focus on the neighbourhood.
He will have meetings with the Sri Lankan leadership on wide-ranging issues, said the MEA, adding that “the visit underlines India’s continued commitment to Sri Lanka as its closest maritime neighbour and time-tested friend”. The MEA expects the visit to add momentum to connectivity projects and other mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors. Jaishankar’s one-day visit to Sri Lanka also sets the stage for an anticipated visit by PM Modi in the near future. “President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited India to take part in the swearing-in of Narendra Modi. Consequently, we anticipate a visit from the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs to Sri Lanka later this month, with the Prime Minister of India expected to follow suit shortly,” Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry had said last week
Hasina arrives tomorrow
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will arrive in India on June 21 and hold talks with PM Modi the next day. Of crucial importance is the Teesta river basin development project in Bangladesh which the Chinese are keen on financing and the import of power from Bhutan via India.
