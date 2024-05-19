Nepal bans Indian spice brands over ‘quality concerns’

PTI

Kathmandu, May 18

After Singapore and Hong Kong, Nepal has also banned the sale and import of certain spice-mix products manufactured by Indian brands over alleged quality concerns.

Four spice-mix products by MDH and Everest were banned in the Himalayan nation from Friday due to suspected ethylene oxide or EtO contamination, according to the Department of Food Technology and Quality Control here.

Under this, Madras curry powder, sambhar mixed masala powder and mixed masala curry powder of MDH and fish curry masala of Everest have been banned in Nepal. "As residue contents of ethylene oxide are found to be exceeding the prescribed limit in these four products, the import and sale of these products are banned within the country as per Article 19 of the Food Regulation 2027 BS," the department said in a notice issued on Friday. The watchdog has also urged importers and traders to recall these products from the market.

#Nepal