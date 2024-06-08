Nepal extradites prime accused in murder case of Bangladesh MP

PTI

Kathmandu, June 7

Nepal has extradited to India a Bangladeshi citizen, one of the main accused in the brutal murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata last month, a media report said here on Friday.

“Mohammad Siyam Hussain was handed over to Indian authorities by Nepal’s Interpol branch on Monday morning after the Nepal Police contacted him,” MyRepublica.com news portal reported, quoting police sources. Hussain, who fled to Nepal after the murder, was arrested from the border area of Nepal last Thursday, the report said.

The 56-year-old Awami League MP, who was in Kolkata for medical treatment on May 12, went incommunicado on May 17, according to a complaint filed by his acquaintance on May 18.

Anar was allegedly murdered in a posh flat in the New Town area near Kolkata. Police in West Bengal have arrested a butcher, who allegedly chopped the bodybefore disposing of them at different locations.

