Nepal nominates 8 new ambassadors, including for India

Kathmandu, June 22
Nepal has nominated ambassadors for eight countries, including India, a little over two weeks after recalling the incumbents.
According to the Cabinet sources, former chief secretary and Nepal’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Lokdarshan Regmi, has been nominated as the new Nepalese ambassador to India.
Regmi has earlier held positions of Home Secretary, Finance Secretary and Secretary at the Ministry of Land Reform and Management.
The decision was taken by Nepal’s Cabinet on Friday.
Earlier on June 6, the Nepal government had recalled ambassadors from 11 countries, including those serving in India and the US and appointed under the Nepali Congress’ quota, three months after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ terminated his alliance with the party and joined hands with former prime minister KP Sharma Oli.
The development had come three months after the coalition was formed with the support of CPN-UML.
The government has named former Commerce and Industry Secretary Chandra Ghimire as Nepal’s new ambassador to the United States replacing the incumbent ambassador, Sridhar Khatri while Bijan Pant has been named Nepal’s new ambassador to the United Kingdom.
All the ambassador nominees need to undergo parliamentary hearings before the president appoints them to their respective positions.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NEET-NET row: Government forms high-level panel under ex-ISRO chief to reform exam process, review NTA
The panel will evaluate existing data security processes and...
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh
This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...
Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured
The minister even did not comment on why Nijjar was on the n...
Violence breaks out in Jodhpur over construction of shops in Idgah; 40 detained
A huge police force was deployed on Saturday to avert any un...
UAPA tribunal confirms ban on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muslim League J-K faction
Founded by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani,...