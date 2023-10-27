New bills replacing IPC, CrPC, and Evidence Act will be passed soon, says Amit Shah

PTI

Hyderabad, October 27

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the three new bills replacing IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act would be passed in Parliament soon, even as he asserted that the country under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi had adopted a zero tolerance policy against terrorism.

Speaking at the passing-out parade of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here, Shah said there is now a need to move ahead from zero tolerance policy against terror towards zero tolerance strategy and zero tolerance action.

He said India is dispensing with the laws made during the British rule and is entering a new era with new confidence and new hopes.

"The three laws made around 1850 during the British era are the driving force of our criminal justice system, CrPC, IPC and Evidence Act. The government has made radical changes in these laws and placed three new laws before Parliament," he said.

The parliamentary committee of the Home Ministry is studying them and soon they would be passed, he added.

The new criminal justice system would begin on the basis of these laws, he said.

While the aim of the old laws was to protect the British administration, the aim of the new laws is to protect the rights of people and to defeat all the forces that prevent people's rights being taken to the people, Shah said.

The Union Minister said he felt that the batch passing out today is a lucky one as it began the task of managing the country's internal security with the new laws.

The first responsibility of implementing the new laws at the ground level lay with the probationers passing out today, he added.

The new provisions included new interpretation on terrorism and organised crime to end international gangs, he said.

Though there had been success in considerable measure during the last 10 years in bringing under control terrorism, left wing extremism and Naxal violence due to the efforts of courageous police personnel, the challenges remained, the Union Home Minister said.

Several new challenges, including organised crime, cyber crime, inter-state and international financial crime, are before us, he added.

The Centre had proposed the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023; to replace the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act, respectively.

A total of 175 officer trainees -- 155 IPS officer trainees and 20 foreign officer trainees -- took part in the Dikshant Parade.

