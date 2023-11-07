New Chief Info Commissioner Heeralal Samariya sworn in

New Delhi, November 6
Former IAS officer Heeralal Samariya was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Information Commissioner by President Droupadi Murmu. The post was vacant since the completion of former diplomat YK Sinha’s tenure on October 3.
Later, Samariya administered the oath of office to two Information Commissioners — Anandi Ramalingam and Vinod Kumar Tiwari.
