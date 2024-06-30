New criminal laws: What’s new and how are you impacted

*Terrorism, organised crime and mob lynching categorised as separate offences with death as maximum punishment

*Death penalty for raping a minor girl

*Sedition has been replaced with treason

*10-year jail for sexual intercourse with a woman on promise of marriage

*Definition of “gender” includes transgender individuals, promoting inclusivity

*Forensic investigation for offences punishable with seven years of imprisonment or more mandatory

*Video recording of all search and seizure has been made mandatory

*It requires forensic experts to visit crime scenes to collect forensic evidence and record the process

*Trial proceedings may be held in electronic mode as production of electronic communication devices containing digital evidence allowed for investigation and trial

*Allows collection of specimen signatures or handwriting, finger impressions and voice samples for investigation or proceedings

*Also allows trial in absentia of an absconding proclaimed offender if there is no immediate prospect of arresting him

*Zero FIR can be lodged anywhere irrespective of the place of occurrence

*Online police complaints can be filed and summonses can be served through electronic modes such as SMS and mandatory videography of crime scenes for heinous crimes

*Charges must be framed within 60 days of first hearing

*Verdicts in criminal cases have to be pronounced within 45 days of completion of trial

*Statements of rape victims will be recorded by a female police officer in presence of her guardian or relative and medical reports have to come within seven days

*An arrested individual has the right to inform a person of his choice about his or her situation

*Arrest details to be prominently displayed within police stations and district headquarters

*Victims of crime against women are entitled to regular updates on the progress of their case within 90 days

*Free first-aid/medical treatment to victims of crimes against women and children at all hospitals

*All legal proceedings to be conducted electronically, thereby streamlining and expediting the entire legal process.

*Statement of rape victims shall be recorded through audio-video means

*Women, persons below 15 years, persons above 60 years and disabled people or those with acute illnesses exempt from attending police stations