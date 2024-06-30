New criminal laws: What’s new and how are you impacted

*Terrorism, organised crime and mob lynching categorised as separate offences with death as maximum punishment
*Death penalty for raping a minor girl
*Sedition has been replaced with treason
*10-year jail for sexual intercourse with a woman on promise of marriage
*Definition of “gender” includes transgender individuals, promoting inclusivity
*Forensic investigation for offences punishable with seven years of imprisonment or more mandatory
*Video recording of all search and seizure has been made mandatory
*It requires forensic experts to visit crime scenes to collect forensic evidence and record the process
*Trial proceedings may be held in electronic mode as production of electronic communication devices containing digital evidence allowed for investigation and trial
*Allows collection of specimen signatures or handwriting, finger impressions and voice samples for investigation or proceedings
*Also allows trial in absentia of an absconding proclaimed offender if there is no immediate prospect of arresting him
*Zero FIR can be lodged anywhere irrespective of the place of occurrence
*Online police complaints can be filed and summonses can be served through electronic modes such as SMS and mandatory videography of crime scenes for heinous crimes
*Charges must be framed within 60 days of first hearing
*Verdicts in criminal cases have to be pronounced within 45 days of completion of trial
*Statements of rape victims will be recorded by a female police officer in presence of her guardian or relative and medical reports have to come within seven days
*An arrested individual has the right to inform a person of his choice about his or her situation
*Arrest details to be prominently displayed within police stations and district headquarters
*Victims of crime against women are entitled to regular updates on the progress of their case within 90 days
*Free first-aid/medical treatment to victims of crimes against women and children at all hospitals
*All legal proceedings to be conducted electronically, thereby streamlining and expediting the entire legal process.
*Statement of rape victims shall be recorded through audio-video means
*Women, persons below 15 years, persons above 60 years and disabled people or those with acute illnesses exempt from attending police stations
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Reasi bus terror attack: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri
Searches lead to seizure of various items showing linkages b...
Jay Shah announces Rs 125 crore prize money for Team India
Says this team has silenced critics
Fans will have to wait to welcome their heroes as Indian cricket team’s return home disrupted by hurricane
The Category 4 hurricane was about 570km east-southeast of B...
After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja also retires from T20 Internationals
One of the world's finest fielders, Jadeja says he will cont...
After winning T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma tastes soil of Kensington Oval pitch
In an era of content generation, the Indian captain provides...