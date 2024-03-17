 New Delhi, Male review withdrawal of Indian military personnel from Maldives : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • New Delhi, Male review withdrawal of Indian military personnel from Maldives

New Delhi, Male review withdrawal of Indian military personnel from Maldives

The two sides hold the third meeting of the bilateral high-level core group in Male

New Delhi, Male review withdrawal of Indian military personnel from Maldives

The military team has been replaced by civilian technical experts. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, March 17

India and the Maldives on Sunday reviewed the ongoing process of replacing Indian military personnel from the island nation with Male saying the second group will leave by April 10.

The two sides held the third meeting of the bilateral high-level core group in Male, days after India withdrew the first team of military personnel that was operating an advanced light helicopter in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

The military team has been replaced by civilian technical experts. The Indian personnel are operating three aviation platforms in the Maldives and New Delhi is now deploying civilian personnel to operate them.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu had set March 10 as the deadline for the withdrawal of the first group of Indian military personnel from his country.

"During the meeting, both sides reviewed the ongoing deputation of Indian technical personnel to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medvac (medical evacuation) services to the people of Maldives," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

It said both sides continued their discussions on wide-ranging issues related to bilateral cooperation.

"This inter alia included expediting the implementation of ongoing development cooperation projects through regular convening of joint monitoring mechanisms, efforts to boost bilateral trade and investment and enhancing people-to-people linkages through capacity building and travel," the MEA said.

The Maldivian foreign ministry said both sides noted the progress that has been made in replacing Indian military personnel with civilians at the aviation platforms in the Maldives.

"To date, military personnel in one such platform have been replaced with civilians, and the remaining two will be replaced by civilians on April 10 and May 10," it said. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Maldives


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

2
Punjab

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

3
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

4
India

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

5
India

BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK

6
India

Gujarat govt taking strict action against perpetrators: MEA on attacks on foreign students

7
Himachal

Indigo announces new Chandigarh-Dharamsala flight

8
Comment

‘Arun Khetarpal story was waiting to be told’

9
Comment

Bhagat Singh, martyr and thinker

10
Himachal

Sukhu govt’s survival hinges on 6 Assembly bypoll results

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public

BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK

Future Gaming and Hotel Services donated Rs 509 crore to DMK

International students at Gujarat University attacked for offering namaz in hostel; 2 hospitalised

Gujarat govt taking strict action against perpetrators: MEA on attacks on foreign students

Local police say they arrested two men and are looking for m...

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested in Noida snake venom case, sent to judicial custody

Yadav, a winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT, is later prod...

Election Commission advances counting date for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim assembly polls to June 2

Election Commission advances counting date for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim assembly polls to June 2

The EC had announced earlier that the votes polled in the tw...

Narendra Modi can't win elections ‘without EVMs': Rahul Gandhi

Narendra Modi can't win elections ‘without EVMs': Rahul Gandhi

Says launched Bharat Jodo yatras to highlight issues troubli...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC proposes budget of ~456.61 cr for 2024-25

Amritsar MC proposes budget of Rs 456.61 cr for 2024-25

4 acquitted in 4-yr-old NDPS, Arms Act case

Finally, bridge comes up to mitigate sufferings of Gurdaspur villagers

Videoconferencing unit inaugurated at Central Jail

Huge quantity of lahan, illicit liquor recovered from Tarn Taran villages

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on Monday

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on Monday

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

‘Fake’ case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says AAP leader Atishi on ED summons to Kejriwal

Lok Sabha poll: Delhi to vote in single phase on May 25

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

28 new vehicles added to cops’ fleet

Man held with foreign revolver

Ban on carrying weapons, firearms in Hoshiarpur district

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Civic body starts removing illegal political ads from city

Forging passports for criminals: Staffer of Civil Surgeon’s office, cop among three detained from Patiala

A first: Admn to take care of leprosy patients, kin

14-year-old girl ends her life

Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore seized from private vehicle in Patiala

Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore seized from private vehicle in Patiala

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER