New generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime successfully flight-tested

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, April 5
India successfully flight-tested the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile ‘Agni-Prime’ from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.
The Ministry of Defence said on Thursday that the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), conducted the successful flight-test of New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni-Prime from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday around 7 pm.
The test met all the trial objectives validating its reliable performance, as confirmed from the data captured by a number of range sensors deployed at different locations, including two ships placed at the terminal point. The launch was witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Strategic Forces Command and senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, SFC and the Armed Forces for the successful test. He stated that the successful development and induction of the missile will be an excellent force multiplier for the Armed Forces.
